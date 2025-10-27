Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 1,395 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

VGT opened at $774.14 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $776.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $729.21 and a 200-day moving average of $660.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

