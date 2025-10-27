Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

