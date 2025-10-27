Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,146.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 321,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 317,449 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

