Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.42 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

