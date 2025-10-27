AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 984,313 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 984,313 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 90.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 534.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 168,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,843 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

