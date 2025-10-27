First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,815 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

