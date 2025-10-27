First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $51,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VB stock opened at $258.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

