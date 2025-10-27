Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 221 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $255.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

