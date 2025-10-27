Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $188.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

