iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,412,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $955,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

