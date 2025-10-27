Banco Santander S.A. Sells 22,564 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,564 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

