Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 150 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 5.4% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 14,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.3% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3%

WRB opened at $75.01 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on WRB

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.