Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.24.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $381.86 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.