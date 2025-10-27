Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after buying an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CVS Health by 815.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.95 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $83.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.