Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,619 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $113.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

