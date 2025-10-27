Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Amundi grew its stake in Corning by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,347,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288,328 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Corning by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,546,000 after acquiring an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corning by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $87.46 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

