Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 579 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
SLB opened at $35.84 on Monday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.
SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
