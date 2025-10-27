Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,558.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093,545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $392,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.27 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

