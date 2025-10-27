Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KMB opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

