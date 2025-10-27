Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $69.15 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

