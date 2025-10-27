Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

