International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Position Raised by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $310.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

