GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,560.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 96.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Quanta Services by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $441.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $447.17.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

