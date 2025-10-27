Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%
VOO opened at $622.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $623.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.67.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
