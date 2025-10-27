CCLA Investment Management Sells 7,615 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

CCLA Investment Management reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $156,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $683.09 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $671.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

