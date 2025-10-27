The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

