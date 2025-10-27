Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Critical Review

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 7.18, indicating that its stock price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alphabet 3 5 21 6 2.86

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $249.68, indicating a potential downside of 4.16%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A 12,866.70% 344.13% Alphabet 31.12% 34.31% 24.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Alphabet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development $110,000.00 1,788.78 -$1.10 million $0.06 8.29 Alphabet $350.02 billion 9.00 $100.12 billion $9.39 27.74

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development. Chykingyoung Investment Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

