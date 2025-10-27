Solstein Capital LLC Sells 6,808 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 181,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $83.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

