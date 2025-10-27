MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $542.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $561.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.