Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.83 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

