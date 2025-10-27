Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Sherwin-Williams worth $371,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.13.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SHW opened at $333.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.