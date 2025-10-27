Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 84 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $316.59 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

