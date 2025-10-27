Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 455,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,143,000 after acquiring an additional 447,207 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

