iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $477.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $478.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

