Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Stock Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,820 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 669,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,910,000 after buying an additional 2,585,828 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 656,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.73 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

