Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.60.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $216.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

