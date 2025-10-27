Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $223.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.57. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.