Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 29.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.