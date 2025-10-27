PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Holdings Boosted by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $69.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

