Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $223.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

