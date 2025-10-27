Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $206,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $245.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.