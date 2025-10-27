Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $645.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $376.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $696.53 and its 200-day moving average is $677.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

