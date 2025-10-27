Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE:ITW opened at $245.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

