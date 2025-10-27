Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.7% in the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 219,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,383 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.93 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.12. The company has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

