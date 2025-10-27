Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $158,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $78.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

