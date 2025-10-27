HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,684,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,570 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of HP worth $139,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 906,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in HP by 13.4% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 31,691 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HP by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.6%

HPQ opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

