AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the quarter. Wabtec accounts for 0.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.51% of Wabtec worth $182,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Wabtec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wabtec by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Wabtec by 30.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Wabtec by 159.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $197.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,966,260.32. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $1,781,345. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

