TD Cowen Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $263.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $291.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.22.

TMUS opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,319,837 shares of company stock valued at $559,130,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,644 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

