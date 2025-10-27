Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.50 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.