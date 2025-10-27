Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $154.32 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,090,040 shares of company stock valued at $827,757,115. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

